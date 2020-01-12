Buhari mourns Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the passing of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, renowned author, scholar and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Kingdom.

The President Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, condoled with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, “whose loyalty to the nation will continue to resonate in the way he mobilised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.”

The President said the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like “Toads for Supper,” “The Potter’s Wheel,” “Sunset at Dawn,” “The Bottled Leopard” and other publications, which have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.

