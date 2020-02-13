Buhari mourns popular highlife musician, Victor Olaiya

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and all lovers of vintage highlife music as played by Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya, who passed on at 89.

President Buhari, in a statement issued Thursday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the highlife maestro, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.

According to the President, “His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”

He urged the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya, so that their songs can also remain evergreen, and outlive them.

The President, who said the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, the African continent, prayed God to rest Olaiya’s soul, and comfort all those who mourn him.

