Buhari mourns oldest surviving soldier

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of Pa Adama Aduku, oldest surviving soldier of the Nigerian Army and World War 11 Veteran, who passed on at 101.

President, in a statement by his media aide Femi Adesina, described the deceased as a soldier’s soldier and an epitome of honour.

The president, who also commiserated with friends and associates of the war veteran and Kogi State government on the loss, said the virtues of hard work and loyalty to the flag that he lived for will continue to be promoted.

President Buhari hailed Aduku’s strong spirit and commitment to statehood, especially for actively participating in the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration and other activities of the Nigerian Legion.

The president prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

