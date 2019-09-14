Buhari mourns Okonjo-Iweala’s father

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of a former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the death of the patriarch of the family, Obi Chukuka Okonjo, 91, who was a professor of mathematics, university administrator, international consultant and traditional ruler.

Buhari, in a release issued today by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, also condoled with government and people of Delta State, the academic, the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar who dedicated his life to teaching, research and service of humanity.

He said the late traditional ruler contributed “immensely” to Nigeria’s development with his “uncommon wisdom” of pursuing knowledge, encouraging his wife and children to follow the same path and sponsoring other people’s children to acquire quality education.

The president, who said the “wise and fatherly counsels, intellectual depth, and valuable insights” of the scholar would be “sorely” missed by the family and entire nation, gave an assurance that his place in Nigeria’s history was guaranteed.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant the soul of the elder statesman rest and comfort his family.

