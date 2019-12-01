Buhari mourns Kano businessman, Tijjani Rabiu

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Kano businessman, Alhaji Tijjani Rabiu, the immediate younger brother of the late business tycoon Isyaku Rabiu, as “the fall of another star in the galaxy of commerce and trade in Northern Nigeria.”

President Buhari, who reacted to the demise of Tijjani on Sunday, said “the deceased belonged to a business dynasty that has become famous since the birth of modern Nigeria and who has achieved business successes through sheer hard work and determination.”

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, lauded Tijjani for “following the enviable path of his older brother, Isyaku Rabiu, who remained relevant in a tough competitive environment, despite the passage of time.”

“The Rabius are not only a family of accomplished business people, but have also distinguished themselves as notable scholars and industrialists for years and are still going strong.

“Kano is historically an emporium of commerce and trade and members of the Isyaku Rabiu family have played a key role in sustaining this positive reputation of the city for years.

“I appeal to our younger generation of Nigerians to follow this example of pursuing hard work in order to create wealth and prosperity instead of seeking shortcuts to success by fraudulent means”, he added.

The President extended his condolences to Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman of Bua Group of Companies and other members of the family as well as to the Government and people of Kano state over the passing of Tijjani Rabiu.

