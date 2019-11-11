Buhari mourns his friend, Tam David-West

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West at 83.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, said the man he usually calls “the indomitable Tam David-West” had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.

“Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing. He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime,” he said of the academic, author of many books, and social critic.

He commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

President Buhari, who prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urged all those who believed in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.

