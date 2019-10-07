Buhari mourns first Nigerian TV broadcaster, Kunle Olasope

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the first man to appear on television in Nigeria, Kunle Olasope, who passed on at 82.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the late Olasope left a legacy of excellence in broadcasting and foundation for many to build on.

The president condoled the media industry, especially the broadcast sector, where Olasope shone with Nigeria and Africa’s first TV station, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, becoming a house-hold name.

Buhari said the veteran broadcaster’s contribution to media practice will always be remembered, and the focus of the programmes he anchored, which were mostly educational and informative, will remain relevant and inspiring.

He prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.

