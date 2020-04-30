Buhari meets Yobe gov, orders military to sustain operations against Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Armed Forces to sustain ongoing counter insurgency operations on the fringes of lake Chad and the entire North East region of Nigeria.

President Buhari, who spoke on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, said the nation’s security agents needed to sustain the tempo to completely eliminate the Boko Haram menace.

The President, who noted with satisfaction the giant strides being recorded by the Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency, implored them not to relent in the discharge of their mandate.

He particularly warned against complacency in the task of ensuring that the nation’s territory is no longer habitable for the terrorists so that sustainable peace and development can be achieved.

Buhari said this is necessary towards ensuring that farming and other socio-economic activities in the area are not disrupted.

He also noted that the health and well-being of the nation depends largely on its ability to feed itself, saying agricultural production is key.

Buhari, who challenged the Yobe State Governor to continuously mobilize community support for the military operations, said intelligence sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace are critical towards achieving the objectives.

Governor Buni, who briefed the President on the security situation in his state, thanked the federal government for the decisive and proactive measures being employed in the renewed onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said significant achievements had been recorded by the military in containing the criminal elements now in disarray after the recent operations by the Chadian military.

Buni told the President that if the tempo is maintained Boko Haram will soon become a history.

