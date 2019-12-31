  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari meets President of AfDB, Adeshina at Aso Rock
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari meets President of AfDB, Adeshina at Aso Rock

By . Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with the President African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, during the AfDB president’s visit to the State House in Abuja yesterday Photo: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Dr Akinwunmi Adeshina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) at the President Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AfDB boss, who arrived the Presidential Villa at about 11.20a.m, was escorted to the president’s office by presidential aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesina had on Dec. 21 attended the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government where he announced that the bank had helped to support 18 million people to have access to electricity.

The AfDB chief said the bank also supported another 141 million people with access to agricultural technologies for food security.

He also revealed that the bank had provided 13 million people with access to finance; 101 million people with access to improved transport and 60 million people with access to improved water and sanitation. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.