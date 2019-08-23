Buhari meets Northern Traditional Rulers at Aso Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed door with traditional rulers from the Northern part of the country at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rulers were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Kano, Dr Muhammed Sanusi.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the traditional rulers was unknown while leadership of the Monarchs also declined comment on the outcome of their deliberation.

President Buhari had on July 31 in Abuja met with traditional rulers from the Southwestern part of the country and assured that his administration was doing everything possible to tackle security challenges in the country.

The Oba and Chiefs were led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.(NAN)

