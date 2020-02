The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; and Senator Kabiru Gaya, are among the federal lawmakers and Emirs in the delegation.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving a delegation from Kano State led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

