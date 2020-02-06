Buhari meets economic team

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with Prof. Doyin Salami-led eight-man Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the outcome of the meeting are still being expected as the economic team did not speak to journalists.

The meeting with the economic team, held amid growing concern about a myriad of economic challenges, is coming four months after their inauguration by President Buhari.

The council replaced the Economic Management Team headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The team include Dr Mohammed Sagagi as the vice chairman, while the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy, Dr Mohammed Salisu, is the Secretary.

Other members of the 8-man council include former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane; Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, and Dr Iyabo Masha.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, while announcing the constitution of the council, said they will be reporting directly to the President.

Adesina said the PEAC would advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The PEAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” he said.

The seeming silence of the council in the midst of economic challenges has made analysts to question the job of the economic team.

