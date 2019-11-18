Buhari meets Bayelsa Gov-elect, Lyon at Aso Rock

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Bayelsa Governor-elect, Mr David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor-elect was accompanied on the visit by National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, Gov. Badaru Abubakar Jigawa as well as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva.

NAN reports that Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election in Bayelsa was declared winner after polling 352,552 votes.

Lyon defeated his closest rival, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 143,172 votes.(NAN)

