Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury in London

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in London met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Welby, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

The details of the meeting were not made known as of the time of filing this report.

President Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom on a private visit.

