Buhari means well for Nigeria — Kashamu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State in the 2019 general elections, Senator Buruji Kashamu, says President Muhammadu Buhari means well for Nigeria given his administration’s stride in correcting the infrastructure deficit in the country.

Kashamu, in an interview at the weekend, urged Nigerians to support the president in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, he said: “If you consider what he (Buhari) is doing at the airports, together with the road construction in different parts of the country, it becomes obvious that he means well for the nation.”

Kashamu said he was also delighted at Buhari administration’s efforts towards bringing succour to ordinary Nigerians by freeing local governments from governors.

He said: “It is an open secret in Nigeria that governors had castrated the local governments by depriving them access to their statutory funds. This has turned into a serious economic strangulation at the grassroots which prompted me into making the declaration during my electioneering that I will never touch local government funds if elected as governor.

Kashamu, who noted that he had not abandoned the PDP, said the fight against corruption deserved the support of all if Nigeria must survive, saying “it must not be politicised or trivialised.

“The only way to fight corruption is to take personal responsibility, live and lead by example, and I think this president is excellently doing so. More importantly, I think this present administration has made us to realize the need to do away with the extravagance of the past. Now, we must work and live within our means. Let’s not just preach, let’s practise what we preach. We can earn a decent living by identifying and taking on opportunities around us. Before now, many Nigerians see political office as an opportunity to become billionaires.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App