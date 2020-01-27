Buhari making good progress in N/Delta – Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency yesterday released details of the progress being made in the Niger Delta region by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Laolu Akande, the spokesman of the Vice President, said the significant progress now recorded in the Ogoni clean-up project, had attracted local and international commendation.

Akande said the Buhari administration’s new vision for the Niger Delta was making good progress as the report indicated that “since the Ogoni clean-up commenced in January 2019, with 16 contractors moving to site, a total of 21 sites have so far been handed over to contractors by Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App