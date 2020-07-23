Buhari makes first foreign trip in 5 months, off to Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, leave for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit.
This followed the briefing he received on Tuesday from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.
This is the first time in over five months Buhari will travel out of Nigeria since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the host president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as well as the presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire were expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.