  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari makes first foreign trip in 5 months, off to Mali
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari makes first foreign trip in 5 months, off to Mali

By . . 
President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for Amman, Jordan, ahead of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa yesterday.
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, leave for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit.

This followed the briefing he received on Tuesday from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

This is the first time in over five months Buhari will travel out of Nigeria since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the host president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as well as the presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire were expected to participate in the Bamako meeting.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.