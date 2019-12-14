Buhari losing corruption war, says Bugaje

ADVERTISEMENT

A former political adviser in the presidency, Dr. Usman Bugaje has picked hole in the anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, describing it as “profoundly disappointing.”

He also blamed the insurgency, farmers-herders crisis, ethnic cleansing in the country on the manipulation by “incompetent politicians whose only way of winning is through this manipulation of religion and ethnicity.”

Usman delivered a lecture on “Nigeria in turbulent times: The Pathways to Peaceful Coexistence and National Cohesion” at the 25th anniversary of the Serikin Fulani of Lagos State, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar Bambado 11.

The occasion, attended by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among other eminent personalities, also witnessed the launch of the Sarkin Fulani Foundation.

The elder statesman also decried the unemployment rate in the country coupled with overpopulation, saying the trend, if not arrested, poses a threat to the country.

He said every Nigerian must be worried that the fight against corruption is being lost, saying: “The fight against corruption is to say the least profoundly disappointing.”

