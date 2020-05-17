Buhari loses ex-driver, condoles Binta Garba

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Binta Masi Garba, over the death of her father, Cpl. Garba Tizhe Tumba (rtd).

Tumba, who died after a protracted illness in Bazza District, Michika Local Government Council of Adamawa State, served Buhari as a driver when he was in the army.

The president, in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the deceased as “a loyal, diligent and respectful soldier.”

He prayed Almighty God to accept his soul and comfort the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App