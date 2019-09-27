Buhari leaves New York for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives New York, US, ahead of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. 23 Sept 2019: Photo: State House
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed New York for Nigeria after attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).
Before his departure, President Buhari met with Delegation from SNC Super Tolcano as well as Nigerian Youth Climate activists in New York.
On Thursday, the president met with Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state in New York.
