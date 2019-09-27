Buhari leaves New York for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed New York for Nigeria after attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).

Before his departure, President Buhari met with Delegation from SNC Super Tolcano as well as Nigerian Youth Climate activists in New York.

On Thursday, the president met with Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state in New York.

