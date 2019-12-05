Buhari launches national security roadmap

ADVERTISEMENT

NSA: Almajiri system will consume us if….

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja launched the National Security Strategy 2019 Document.

He said his administration remained fully and unreservedly committed” to achieving a safer and a more secure Nigeria.

According to him, the execution of the national security strategy is a task for all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

“Security is a bottom-to-top cooperation. Failure at any level leads to a serious lapse in overall security.

“I, therefore, call on all of you gathered here as Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to see yourselves as stakeholders and partners in the onerous task of securing our people and to demonstrate the unity of purpose in implementing this strategy,” he said.

He said the various security challenges confronting the country had made it necessary for the articulation of a comprehensive and coordinated response that involves all segments of society and all elements of national power.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said if the county did not end the almajiri system of education, it would “come back to bite us big time”.

He underscored the need for all stakeholders to join hands and tackle the challenge of the almajiri phenomenon before it became one of the regrettable security threats.

He said: “Now, what the strategy does is to look at our national security objectives and align these objectives with this administration’s goals in fighting corruption, giving access to improved education, taking care of the healthcare problems as well as increased productivity in the agriculture sector. But rooted in the strategy are issues that may not be visible to the naked eyes, but are issues that have tended to be malignant to cause a lot of greater problems to this society.

“Fundamentally, if we are going to take care of these problems, we need to try and safeguard the fast-growing young population of Nigeria and guess what? We need to look at issues of poverty eradication and illiteracy.

“The issue of illiteracy is directly linked to the issue of children not going to school, this almajiri phenomenon, which we have been talking about, we cannot continue to push it under the carpet. Eventually, it will come back to bite us big time, we need to deal with this issue and it is the responsibility of all of us to try and take care of this issue without any inhibition. I will tell you one thing.”

