Buhari lauds Jonathan for stabilising Nigeria’s democracy

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the former president’s legacy of humility and patriotism would continue to resonate and inspire generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed for longer life, good health and more strength for Jonathan to keep serving the nation.

Buhari, who rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president, hailed him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

Buhari wished the former president and his family more years of joyful celebrations.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App