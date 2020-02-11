Buhari is not President of the north, Shango replies Ango Abdullahi

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Convener Pro- Nigeria Elders Council (PRONECO), Chief Hon. Simon Shango, has replied the Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof. Ango Abdullahi, describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a democratic leader and not a northern President.

Mr Shango’s reaction trails Prof. Abdullahi’s comments wherein the latter alleged that “poverty, particularly in the North and massive social security have worsened under Buhari’s administration.”

In a statement on behalf of PRONECO on Monday, Chief Shango dismissed Abdullahi’s “provocative and inciting” assertion for lacking basis, especially knowing the president inherited a poverty-stricken nation, suffering economic recess with states owing debts.

However, contrary to the NEF leader’s claim, Mr Shango added that since Buhari took over the helms of affair in 2015, he introduced National Social Investments Programme, drastically improved the security, oil exploration in the Niger Delta is now seamless among others.

“In the said statement, widely reported in the media, Prof. Abdullahi intolerably abused his position of trust and neutrality on political matters by his premeditated and personalized tirades on the person and the Government of President Buhari. An elder who condescends that low in inconsistency deserves our empathy and prayers as elders in the land,” he said.

Nonetheless, the elder statesman advised Ango not to attempt to reduce President Buhari who is focused on spreading the gains of democracy across the country to just a regional leader.

