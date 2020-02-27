Buhari inaugurates new N/Assembly commission

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the National Assembly Service Commission led by Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

The inauguration of the 12-member commission was attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The chairman of the commission, Amshi (Yobe, North-East), is said to be the immediate past Chief of Staff to Senate President Lawan.

Members include Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South), an ally of Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Babagana Modu (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); and Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West).

Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom, South South); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

The brief inauguration ceremony, which was witnessed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, also had in attendance, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, among others.

