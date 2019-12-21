Buhari inaugurates AfCFTA action committee

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the National Action Committee for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

President Buhari, while speaking during the ceremony yesterday at State House, Abuja, urged members of the newly inaugurated committee to protect Nigeria’s economy against hurt.

The president, who said he signed the AfCFTA agreement after due diligence had been done, charged all the parties representing Nigeria’s interest in the agreement to work together and block all loopholes that could result in losses for the country.

Buhari, who told the committee to anticipate cooperation from all government officials, including ministers and other senior functionaries, said he expects quarterly reports on progress, the first of which must be March 2020.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said the committee, during its engagement with stakeholders, had come to conclude that the AfCFTA can enhance economic growth for the country.

The minister, who is the Chairman of the committee, said for Nigeria to benefit from the agreement, a lot of structural readjustments had to be made.

Members of the committee included Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who is Alternate Chairman; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector Matters, Office of the Chief of Staff, who is Secretary.

Others are Director General Budget Office of the Federation; Permanent Secretary Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment; Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy, Office of the Chief of Staff; Director, Technical Services, Federal Ministry of Finance; Director-level representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The membership also included representatives from Federal Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Transportation, Aviation Agriculture, and Rural Development; Petroleum Resources, Mines and Steel Development, Power; Communications and Digital Economy, Works and Housing and many others.

