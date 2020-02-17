Buhari inaugurates ACCI’s legacy projects, woos investors

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the legacy projects of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The legacy projects include a six-storey office complex, an International Convention Centre and the Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) buildings.

While inaugurating the projects over the weekend in Abuja, President Buhari wooed the support of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to grow the economy.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, President Buhari committed himself to deepening the relationship between the Federal Government and the OPS for Nigeria’s economic growth.

The president said ACCI had set the pace by embarking on activities that had created employment opportunities and expanded businesses, including facilitating delegations from Russia, Vietnam, Turkey, Syria, Malaysia and all West African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said, “I have noticed that these facilities were consciously developed in line with the ACCI strategic objective; which is to promote economic growth and development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as across Nigeria.”

The President of ACCI, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, said the vision of the ACCI was to be the leading chamber of commerce in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa.

He said, “In 2019 we were adjudged one of the best chambers in the world, and definitely the best in Africa, in the skills development sector by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Rio, Brazil.”

He said this was possible because the chamber made a development plan and implemented it.

He tasked government at all levels to plan for the nation’s economic prosperity, saying, “Government must plan, have a vision, craft a policy and implement the plan with doggedness and with unwavering audacity.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App