Buhari in Ogun to commission projects (photos)

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. Photo by Peter Moses
Buhari is in the state to commission some of the projects of the outgoing Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, christened “Legacy Projects.” Photo by Peter Moses
His presidential chopper NAF 540 touched down at Archade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke – Mosan at exactly 10:18am. Photo by Peter Moses
He was received by Govenor Ibikunle Amosun, Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos); Kayode Fayemi ( Ekiti ) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo). Photo by Peter Moses

