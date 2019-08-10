Buhari in Daura for Sallah

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, for tomorrow’s eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The president who left the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by 5:20pm via a presidential chopper was received by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar.

He was received at the airport by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu, Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, Katsina State APC chairman, Shittu S. Shittu and other top government officials.

Muslims in the country will on tomorrow join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The federal government had earlier declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays for the Sallah celebration.

The president who last visited Daura, during the last general elections is expected to commission some projects during his stay in Katsina. He will be in the state till after the holiday.

