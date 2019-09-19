Breaking News
House help sodomises 10 children of his master in SokotoBuhari departs for UNGA74 in New York, Sunday
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari in closed door meeting with Service Chiefs
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari in closed door meeting with Service Chiefs

By . Published Date

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is coming almost 24 hours after the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, was directed to proceed on indefinite leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agenda of the meeting is however, unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing the report.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday, said Oyo-Ita’s indefinite leave was to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

NAN however, gathered that the president may be briefed by the service chiefs on the nation’s security developments in preparation for the UN General Assembly engagements.

The President is bid to attend the 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on Sept 22. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.