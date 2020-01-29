Buhari: I’m surprised by rising insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT
President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd right), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha (2nd right) with a delegation of the eminent and respectable citizens of Niger State led by the State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello (4th right), during the delegation’s visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday
Share this article
We’re shocked by your admittance – Experts President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed surprise at the current surge of security challenges across the country. The president spoke at the State House, Abuja, when he received a delegation of Eminent and Respected Citizens of Niger State led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello. The president also made…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
Download Daily Trust News App