Buhari: I’m committed to a safe Nigeria

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to a safe Nigeria, saying it’s beyond politics, religion or tribe.

Hosting members of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group at the State House, Abuja yesterday, he urged all to support his quest to address the challenges of the country.

The president said: “I urge you all to take the message back to your community. It is not about politics, religion or tribe. It is about having a Nigeria where our families will be safe and our children will have plenty opportunities to earn a living and have a comfortable lives.”

The president also reiterated the commitment of his administration to deliver its campaign promises.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the group, Usman Ibrahim, urged the president to consider members of the group in the next level.

