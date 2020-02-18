Buhari: I’ll eliminate bandits, terrorists

ADVERTISEMENT

…provision of education is lasting solution — Masari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday says his administration will do whatever it takes to rid Nigeria of bandits, terrorists and criminals.

He gave the assurance yesterday in a condolence message delivered on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who led Federal Government delegation to Katsina State to commiserate with Governor Aminu Masari and the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, over the recent killings by bandits.

Masari said the latest incident had marred seven months of unbroken peace in the state as a result of measures put in place by his administration.

Masari, who said the only enduring remedy to banditry was provision of education, assured that it would continue to be his government’s priority.

The Emir of Katsina, who also thanked the President for sending the team to Katsina, implored the military and the police to put more efforts in tackling the menace.

“We must go all out and spare no effort in tackling them. They’re trying to destroy the country,” he added.

The heads of security agencies, military and police, who gave their situation reports to the delegation at the meeting, said that Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters, with night vision capability, would support the ground operation against bandits.

