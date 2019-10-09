Buhari: I’ll do my best to carry everyone along

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to carry everyone along on his last lap as Nigeria’s democratically elected President.

President Buhari made the promise on Wednesday when he received at State House, Abuja, some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

The president, who went down memory lane, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, recalled how they “got things done then” because it was a military administration.

Buhari, who thanked the former Ministers “for being consistently in touch”, particularly hailed the military for building Abuja as the new Federal Capital Territory for the country.

Leader of the delegation, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs, said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.

“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots,” Professor Gambari said.

He also lauded the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.

Other former Ministers in the team were Major General Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah (Education) and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).

A minute silence was observed in memory of those who have passed on among the former Ministers.

