Buhari: I won’t seek third term

President Muhammad Buhari has said he will not make the mistake of running for a third term in office.

He spoke yesterday at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president said: “I said we should read the constitution because I will not make the mistake of attempting to have a third term or whatever term. Besides the age, I swore by the Holy Book that I believe in that I will go by the constitution and the constitution says two terms.

“I know that I am in my last term and I can afford to be reckless because I know I will not be asking for anybody’s vote”.

Buhari, who expressed commitment to make the APC a permanent entity after his tenure, advised every elected party member to ensure that they earn respect in their various constituencies.

He particularly advised NEC members to reposition themselves in order to dominate their constituencies “politically”.

He said history would not be fair to party members if the APC collapsed at the end of his tenure, adding that history would be fair to all if the APC made gains by remaining strong at the center.

“This is the only way we can make this party survive, this is the only way history will be kind to us that we have led with absolute concern for the country and for the people.

“If for any other reason, you divide the party, at any constituency and it causes failure, then be prepared that history will not recognize you as a leader at any level at any time.”

He expressed satisfaction with the current cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said unlike the 8th legislature, the 9th National Assembly had shown serious commitment to national cause as the country was making progress.

Buhari recalled that he called former Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Leader of the House of Representatives, telling them that the decision sit on a budget for seven months was not politics but an action that was hurting the country and the people they swore to serve “whole-heartedly”.

He described the party’s current political situation in Sokoto, Imo, Bauchi, and Zamfara states as unfortunate and advised party members to acquaint themselves with party constitution and stick to its provisions in order to avoid such misfortune in future.

President Buhari said Nigerians wouldn’t bother about the party in government today if the PDP had fixed critical infrastructure like roads and electricity during the oil boom.

He stressed that the Nigerian elite had not done any good to themselves and the country for keeping quiet when so much evil was being committed.

In his opening remarks, the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole rued the loss of four states in the last general elections.

Oshiomhole, who said the loss in Bauchi and Adamawa states was due to internal sabotage, told members that the worst of APC candidate was better than an angel in other political parties.

He expressed optimism that the APC could still spring surprise with some pending cases at Supreme Court. He said Senator Dino Melaye would join his 16 counterparts who left the APC but failed to return to the National Assembly.

Pro, anti-Oshiomhole protesters clash

Earlier in the day, supporters and opponents of the APC National Chairman clashed at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja ahead of the NEC meeting.

The two warring camps hauled heavy stones, big sticks, and other weapons at each other in front of Valencia Hotel before the situation was brought under control by the security agents.

The pro-Oshiomhole protesters were said to have warned those calling for his sack to leave the area. Security agents had to use teargas to disperse them and restore normalcy before the arrival of President Buhari.

