Buhari: I won’t interfere in fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will never interfere in the fight against corruption in the country.

He therefore, urged Nigerians to join his administration to free Nigeria of criminality and corruption in governance.

The President, represented by Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this at the graduation ceremony of 328 detective superintendent personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kaduna.

President Buhari also urged the newly graduated detectives to be patriotic in the fight to free Nigeria from corruption.

“Corruption is what is holding Nigeria’s development over the years. The overall public opinion is that corruption fuels terrorism, kidnappings, banditry, political violence which consequently denied millions of Nigerians access to good life, good health and a sound education.

“My charged to you today is to imbibe the culture of integrity, selflessness, patriotism and professionalism which NDA and EFCC are known for. With the political will of my administration in the last four years and the courage of EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu, it’s possible to have a society where corruption is reduced.

“It’s my hope that you will join us in taking corruption and criminality out of governance so that our nation will be prosperous and safer for future generation,” he said.

Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu told journalists that fighting corruption was‎ the responsibility of all Nigerians.

He urged the detectives to be ready and committed to serve the country.

