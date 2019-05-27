Buhari hosts Sultan, Ooni, Sanusi, others to Iftar

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening hosted traditional rulers from across the country to a fast-breaking meal at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional leaders who joined the president in the Ramadan breakfast included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Others were the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and other prominent rulers from the South South and South East regions of the country.

Government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as well as some presidential aides were among those at the event.(NAN)

