Buhari holding virtual meeting with APC governors

President Muhmmadu Buhari is currently holding a virtual meeting with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting which commenced at 11:25am, is being attended physically by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu.

Others governors are participating via video conference.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, are also the meeting physically.

