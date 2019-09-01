Buhari has not abandoned Daura flood victims – Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has not abandoned the victims of flood in Daura, Katsina, the presidency has said.

Daura community in Katsina State, where President Buhari hailed from was hit by massive floods last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said the people will receive additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials,” he said.

He said NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App