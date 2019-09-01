  1. Home
Buhari has not abandoned Daura flood victims – Presidency

By Ismail Mudashir
Presidential Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu
Presidential Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has not abandoned the victims of flood in Daura, Katsina, the presidency has said.

Daura community in Katsina State, where President Buhari hailed from was hit by massive floods last week.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said the people will receive additional assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari has turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

“Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

“The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

“Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials,” he said.

He said NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.

 

