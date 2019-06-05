Buhari has capacity to end insecurity — IBB

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida yesterday expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the security challenges in the country.

Speaking with journalists at his hilltop residence on Tuesday in Minna, the former leader said Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges, urging Nigerians to be patient with the president.

According to him, Buhari is not disposed to idle talk, but known to be a man of his words.

IBB said Nigerians should hold Buhari by his words, adding that the resurgence of insecurity was but a temporary setback that would be overcome with time. He also expressed confidence in the ability of the president to put the country on the path of development and growth.

Babangida urged Nigerians to rally round the president to succeed in the task ahead.

He urged citizens to shun divisive tendencies, saying the peace and unity of the country is sacrosanct.

The former leader said the spirit of togetherness entrenched by the country’s founding fathers must be sustained by all if the nation must move forward.

