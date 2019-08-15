Buhari has addressed defects in prison services, says Sen Uba

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the structural defect in the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) by assenting to the act repealing the law, a former chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Sen Andy Uba has said.

The president had on Wednesday assented to the bill, changing name of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The Act repeals the Prisons Act and changes the name from Nigeria Prisons Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, otherwise known as “the Correctional Service.”

There are, according to the Act, two main faculties of the Correctional Service, namely, Custodial Service and Non-custodial Service.

Uba who was in the eighth Senate, said the new law will put an end to several years of legal and structural defects in the administration of Nigeria’s Prisons.

The senator who sponsored the Bill, said the new law will address challenges in prisons across the country.

