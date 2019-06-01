Buhari has a job to do in Benin Republic – Nicephore Soglo

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter was in Benin Republic recently, and spoke to one of the country’s former presidents, Nicephore Soglo, who is reputed to have brought democracy to the country and is popularly known as ‘Mr. Pavé’. He spoke on current political developments in his country, and other issues. Excerpts:



Daily Trust: In the recent presidential election in your country, do you think Lionel Zinsou, the major opponent of the incumbent, stood a chance and the people would vote for him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicephore Soglo: No, no one knew him. The French secret service profit from the psychology of the people, they know that. Zinsou is the son of the younger brother of one of our former presidents, Émile Zinsou. The younger brother was a professor of Medicine. He got a French girl who was of Jewish origin pregnant. She gave birth to Lionel who had a good education and went to very good schools in France. But his father did not recognize him. He wanted to take revenge in coming back home to show to the people in Europe that he comes from a great family in Africa.

DT: What did you think about the incident of May 1?

ADVERTISEMENT

Soglo: It is the same thing I said in my speech when the incident occurred. I said that we bow down with pain, respect and anger to the dead and all the victims of the violence and barbarism of a beleaguered government.

But the tragedy currently experienced by our nation reflects above all on the failure of our organs of counter power-the National Assembly, the other institutions of the republic but also the lack of legitimacy of our kings.

Barack Obama was right when he said that Africa did not need strong men but strong institutions and he thought of institutions of counter-power. But now back to the men who are running Benin right now. There is a famous French film titled, ‘The assassin lives at 21.’ The Benin version is simply titled, ‘The assassin lives in the palace of the Marina, the Elysee or the White House of Benin.

Nobody believed President Yayi when he accused Talon. Was he not a part of the famous triumvirate of Yayi-Talon-Zinsou who succeeded then President Mathieu Kerekou, following the bloody crimes committed in Nigeria by the famous Tidjani Amani?

President Buhari has not yet done his job. You can’t have someone in power and not do anything. Everyone has done his homework but not Buhari yet.

DT: Do you think the people of Benin have played their own role in seeking the change you speak about? It’s mostly the elderly like you who seem to be on the forefront of this call?

Soglo: You are right. You know when you are what we call balkanisation, which is cutting a country into small pieces, you destroy the linkage between them. A political party is like a school where a father tells his son the history and what happens and the son tells his son, and it goes on. If you don’t have that anymore, because what I am saying to you is our life but we need to have a political party.

When I came in as president, we were on the verge of civil war. Houphouet Boigny said to me, ‘You have a difficult job on your hands. You need a political party to teach the people what you are doing. If not, your opponents are going to overcome you. I said, ‘I don’t have time. We are on the verge of civil war in my country. I am going to work day and night for that.’ So he asked my wife to start a political party. She created the Renaissance Party of Benin, and did a fantastic job. She beat all the parties. We gave the leadership of the political party to a young person who was not strong enoughto tackle the issue. If not, no one can dare. The young generation was not able to have this strength. This is the reason I like Nelson (Mandela). He said we have to create a forum for elders. Why?

Because the youth need to come. This is the reason when we went to the meeting in Maputo, I said I was too tired. He said, ‘Soglo, what? You are too tired? If we start like this, we cannot achieve anything. I know your technics. I became mayor because of him. When in your heart you know that you have something to do, you are not distracted.

DT: When you look at what is happening in Benin, how do you imagine it will end?

Soglo: One thing is that this guy (Talon) is not going to finish his term.

I am convinced of that. I don’t why I am, but I told him. It was because of my son I gave him a job to do fertilizer business. When Obama says Africa needs strong institutions, not strong men, if you don’t have someone who sells his soul to anyone, or the kings, once you give them money, they also sell their souls. In Paris, he came to me saying ‘Papa, save me.’ I asked what happened, he said, ‘Yayi Boni wants to put me in prison.’ I called the French prime minister and told him I had a young guy but didn’t know what was going on. The prime minister said, ‘we’re not going to send him back’.

No one believed Yayi Boni when he was talking about Talon, because they were like brothers. Buhari has to call him (to order). If you’re a king, a boss, you have to do your homework. I am going to tell him this when I see him. Anyway, I am not a diplomat. I tell the truth.

DT: You have called for the cancelation of the last elections and want new elections. Do you imagine this would be a crisis, especially as a new National Assembly has been inaugurated?

Soglo: It is true, that I have. All this is cinema. In Africa, even Wole Soyinka, when he came to see me here against Abacha, Abacha was against me but I didn’t care. Where is he now? I told Talon he would finish like Sani Abacha. Jacques Chirac asked to overthrow me. Where is he now? He is ill.

You see, people should know that God exists.

DT: What three things do you want most for your country?

Soglo: They are things I discussed here with Obasanjo, the last battle.

If all those people used against Africa are gone, but we are still alive, the duty that God gave us is not yet finished. First, all with those people, Africa cannot develop, if we all are not coming together. It is the reason in 1992 I went through Africa to America. I asked, how can you talk civilisation with me when you take us off the back of our mothers, cut us into two and give one half to your dogs? No, you can’t. This is why they no longer want me in debates in France. This is our time. I am ready to give my life for this purpose.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App