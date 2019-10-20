Buhari hails police for bursting child theft ring, fake correctional centres

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency has lauded the Nigeria Police Force for discovering a child theft racket in Kano State and fake correctional centres in Kaduna and Katsina states.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari implored the police to sustain the good efforts across the country. He said such action was in line with his commitment to human rights and dignity of citizens, regardless of their age, religion and ethnicity.

The statement added that Buhari would not support criminality under any guise, including the abduction of children and selling them off illegally.

He said in this day and age, no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of torture chambers and physical abuse of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims.

The president promised that the effort would be sustained to check illegal activities of this nature. He appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and assist security agencies in crime prevention and control by reporting criminal activities in their communities.

“Sharing intelligence is everybody’s responsibility. This government is ever committed to supporting the police to be more effective in the performance of its duties through proper funding and motivation of its personnel,’’ the statement added.

