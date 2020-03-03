Buhari hails Pastor Adeboye at 78

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 78th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined the Christian community in celebrating him and saluting his dedication to God, welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.

He particularly lauded the positive influence he had had on the country and its citizens with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

Buhari said he was delighted with Adebayo’s extensive contributions to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App