  3. Buhari hails Biodun Sobanjo at 75
Buhari hails Biodun Sobanjo at 75

Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media, particularly the advertisng industry, in felicitating with foremost advertising practitioner and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Biodun Sobanjo, on his 75th birthday.

The president congratulated the marketing communications consultant for many years of lofty achievements, recognitions and awards, following his investments in an integral part of the economy that had created jobs.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president noted that Sobanjo had equipped many with skills for start-ups and attracted the global spotlight.

He felicitated with friends, family members and professional associates of Sobanjo, who carefully and painstakingly explored advertising as a profession and business, and diligently mentored many to follow his steps by creating a learning hub and supporting academic institutions with ideas and facilities.

The president believed that Sobanjo’s wealth of experience and knowledge would continue to ”inspire more people into entrepreneurship, especially in the creative industry which has turned more dynamic and vibrant with many opportunities for the adventures”.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the advertising expert longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep investing in the country and her citizens. (NAN)

