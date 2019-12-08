Buhari hails Anthony Joshua for reclaiming would heavyweight boxing titles

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, for regaining his belts Saturday night in a rematch with Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jnr.

President Buhari, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, rejoiced with Joshua.

The president saluted him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” President Buhari told the comeback world champion.

He wished Anthony Joshua well as he sought to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.

