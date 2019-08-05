Buhari group knocks Soyinka, Falana, others over comments on Sowore’s arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has asked Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana (SAN) and other Nigerians who condemned the arrest of leader of ‘RevolutionNow’, Omoyele Sowore to retrace their steps.

In a statement on Monday by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO specifically flayed Soyinka, Falana and some civil society organisations for allegedly encouraging what it said was capable of igniting a large scale violence in the country.

The BMO said highly placed and influential Nigerians should always exercise restraint and decorum while reacting to public issues so as not to escalate existing tension in the polity.

“We note with satisfaction that the Federal Government has taken the appropriate steps towards stopping these misguided elements from instigating a violent overthrow of a constitutionally-elected government.

“There is a constitutional means of changing government in Nigeria, and as a country that recently held democratic elections at both the state and federal levels, therefore there’s no basis for any group of people to seek other means of changing a sitting and legally-constituted government.

“Perhaps we need to remind Professor Soyinka and his co-travellers that the security agencies do not usually go out of their way to arrest people except in situations where there are glaring evidence that such people, through their actions or utterances, pose inherent risk to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

“In the case of Sowore’s arrest, there is the need to remind Soyinka, Falana and others that the Directorate of State Services (DSS) had established a link between Sowore and some foreigners, as well as some Nigerians, who are bent on causing disaffection in Nigeria with an intent to benefit from the conflagration that may arise therefrom.

“We consider it hypocritical on the part of the critics for being blind to the potential danger that the activities of Sowore and company posed to the country with their misguided attempt to cause havoc in the country,” the BMO said.

