  Buhari greets Gov. Zulum at 50
Buhari greets Gov. Zulum at 50

By . Published Date
Professor Babagana Umara Zulum

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno as he hits the golden age of 50.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who disclosed this on Friday in Yokohama, Japan said the governor got a goodwill message from the President.

Zulum is on the presidential delegation to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

Buhari wished Zulum good health, long life, and strength to serve his people dutifully, having been inaugurated as governor last May 29.

Zulum, an academic and politician, holds a Ph.D in soil and water engineering, and was commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement under the Kashim Shettima administration. (NAN)

