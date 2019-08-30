Buhari greets Gov. Zulum at 50

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno as he hits the golden age of 50.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, who disclosed this on Friday in Yokohama, Japan said the governor got a goodwill message from the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zulum is on the presidential delegation to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

Buhari wished Zulum good health, long life, and strength to serve his people dutifully, having been inaugurated as governor last May 29.

Zulum, an academic and politician, holds a Ph.D in soil and water engineering, and was commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement under the Kashim Shettima administration. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App