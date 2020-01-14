Buhari greets ex-power minister, Bunu Sheriff at 73

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, Engr. Bunu Sheriff Musa, on his 73rd birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, prayed to God to grant him longer life, good health and strength as he commits to serving the nation.

The President joined family, friends and associates of the engineer in celebrating the many years of achievements in public service, highlighting his contributions to national development as a minister who served in five ministries, Nigeria’s Ambassador to France and Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Governing Council.

President Buhari lauded Musa’s willingness to always accept the call to national service at 73 and his personal sacrifices in promoting the values of education in the country, particularly the place of skills in personal development.

The President urged the former minister to continue using the rich experiences gathered over the years, and his diverse and inclusive leadership style to encourage more youth participation in governance, and politics.

