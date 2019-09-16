Buhari greets Etsu Nupe on 67th birthday, 16th anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with government and people of Niger State, and all sons and daughters of Nupe Kingdom as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne, and celebrates 67th birthday.

Buhari, in a release yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also rejoiced with all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service he stated continued to resonate.

The president further extolled the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe, as he continued to uphold the strong culture and arts of the people and maintain peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.

Buhari said the culture of acceptance that pervaded the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education as Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council deserved encomium.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Etsu Nupe longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.

