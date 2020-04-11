Buhari greets Aliko Dangote at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.
Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina yesterday wished Dangote and his loved ones a splendid day.
The president, who recognised the large-heartedness of Africa’s wealthiest man, said it was one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.
“Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it matters, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges in Nigeria and indeed, the African continent,” he said.